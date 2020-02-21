I do have:

A computer.

Programming skills (scripting general logic, making WWW requests and interacting with a local database).

The technical ability to send and receive Bitcoin with my Bitcoin Core wallet.

I do not have:

People skills.

A photo id.

Any money to speak of.

Friends, family or associates.

I need to make money for my personal survival.

I cannot do:

Illegal things.

Immoral things.

Things that in any way involve photo ids, interacting with people, running websites, using "social media", etc.

What can I possibly do? Surely there must be some way for me to survive, given the few things I do have?

I don't expect you to reveal your "secret trick" which you've found and which you would never share in detail, but maybe you can at least give me some pointers or ideas for me to explore?

I have literally spent the last 20 years (!) trying to come up with something, while learning and learning and trying all kinds of things. Nothing has ever worked out. It's quite critical for me to get something going now, so I hope that this will be taken seriously.

I'm not looking to "get rich quick". It would rather be "get the ability to survive, extremely slowly", given that I've been trying for two decades by now. I almost cannot believe it myself, so I understand if you think I'm some kind of "lazy bum". Still, I ask you to not respond with sarcasm or jokes. To me, this is very serious and scary.

Is there perhaps some kind of emerging decentralized network where I could thrive? Where I could provide some sort of valuable service and get paid in BTC? I've looked for a very long time for something like that, but sadly only found ghost towns and vaporware.