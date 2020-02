I found the steps in the gnucash mailing list that worked well for me.

New Invoice from the menu Select credit note as the type of invoice Fill out the invoice the same way as the original invoice was created

Then from

http://gnucash.1415818.n4.nabble.com/GNUCash-Credit-Notes-td4685718.html

Apply the credit note by using business > customer > process payment window rather than by trying to use the pay button when the invoice is displayed