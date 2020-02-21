Convertible bond arbitrage is a position when one goes 1) short the company's stock; AND 2) long the company's convertible bond.

I have found many articles on the Internet stating that this is riskless strategy for scenario when stock goes up. But is it really riskless strategy when stock goes very high in a very short time?

Wouldn't the short fees that grow proportionally with the stock price at one point dwarf any interest received - both from the convertible bond and potential reinvestment of short sale cash into, for example, treasuries?