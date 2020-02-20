Situation:

I am a UK citizen living and working in Berlin. I am a senior software developer, so have good job security, and am paid well enough that I could get an EU Blue Card.

I own a flat in the UK, which is currently providing me with a second income that covers my rent plus 50% of my living costs (I live cheaply). In 2017 I had planned to sell the flat in 2018, but a long-duration family emergency delayed me moving and by the time I was ready to consider selling, the housing market looked to be spooked by the possibility of No Deal. It is leasehold, there are ~92 years remaining on the lease.

My only debt is a UK student loan, "plan 1" (1.75% interest, tied to UK rate of inflation), which I could repay entirely right now with savings, or pay off over the next 18 months with, e.g., the UK income from the UK letting.

Question:

Given I wish to buy a home in Berlin, are there any sensible actions that I can take at this time? Or are there too many unknowns?

(Regarding the title: While Brexit has technically happened, the withdrawal agreement has effectively delayed it until the end of this year - I am just using "Brexit" as a shorthand for that).