I am new to investing. I would not characterize myself as a risk averse person. I was thinking about signing up with Ally bank for one of their managed portfolios, a Roth IRA. They offer what they call an "aggressive" account with 66% stocks, 30% cash buffer and 4% bonds. The 30% cash buffer is kept in a high interest (about 1.6%) savings account. Am I crazy or does that seem like a mildly aggressive if not rather conservative account?

If I don't want the 30% buffer I can opt out of it but at that point they charge a relatively low .3% advisory fee.

Will having 30% of my accounts assets locked up in cash be a bigger detriment to my gains over time than a .3% advisory fee?

30% is a little high but gives them more flexibility to add investments strategically without having to liquidate something else (which would bring transaction costs into play).

You can certainly get better than 1.6% on average by allocating that 30% to something else, and 0.3% is not a huge fee for a managed portfolio depending on what level of management you expect, and whether that management has been proven to outperform a passive (index) portfolio.

My guess is they're using your cash in other areas than earn them more than what they're giving up in the management fee.

