I am new to investing. I would not characterize myself as a risk averse person. I was thinking about signing up with Ally bank for one of their managed portfolios, a Roth IRA. They offer what they call an "aggressive" account with 66% stocks, 30% cash buffer and 4% bonds. The 30% cash buffer is kept in a high interest (about 1.6%) savings account. Am I crazy or does that seem like a mildly aggressive if not rather conservative account?

If I don't want the 30% buffer I can opt out of it but at that point they charge a relatively low .3% advisory fee.

Will having 30% of my accounts assets locked up in cash be a bigger detriment to my gains over time than a .3% advisory fee?