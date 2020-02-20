In most jurisdictions you have quite a bit of latitude in what you and your tenant agree to. Some people like monthly expenses to hit at a time other than the 1st because of the timing of their paychecks and/or other monthly expenses.

I take it as a sign they might be living paycheck to paycheck which is not ideal, but up to you to decide if you're comfortable with their financial situation.

If you do agree to a non-standard payment schedule you'd probably either have them pay 10-days worth up front and then a full month on the 10th, or a larger first payment on the 10th. Not giving them 10-days for free.