I need to produce the effective spread at size 5K of an index.

I am able to get all the securities' individual effective spread, but a simple averaging of all the effective spread of those securities doesn't provide the value for the effective spread of that index,

So how can I get the effective spread for an index at a certain size given that I have the effective spread of the index's individual securities at that same size? What kind of data would I need?

Thanks!