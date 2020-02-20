This is a real story.

About 6 months ago, someone asked me to help her to solve her financial problem. I didn't know about her at all. At that time, I replied as ... Sorry, I want to help you but I can't ... . She asked me to help her again, but I declined again.

She is an USA Air Force Officer.

Yesterday, I received a beautiful letter from her.

Hello my dear friend It is my pleasure to reach you after our successful attempt on the transaction. Well, i just want to use this medium to thank you very much for your earlier assistance in the past to help me in receiving the fund, I am obliged to inform you that i have succeeded in transferring the fund with the help of a new partner from Canada. everything was perfectly done because we stroke a deal with one of the Lady accountant who works with the Federal Ministry of Finance, and she rendered tremendous help to us. You have to contact [SomeOne] to send you the ATM visa card i kept for your compensation, the amount on the ATM is Nine hundred and fifty thousand united state dollars ( $950,000 USD ) and your pin code is (XXXX) thank you for all your effort and how you tried to help me, i believe this money will solve some of your financial problem, If you cannot travel to meet [SomeOne] in Senegal you can send him your personal contact address where to post the Atm card to you through dhl or ups, remember that i had giving him instruction to release the ATM for you once you been in contact with him. once you received the Atm remember to inform me so we can share the joy together, His name: someone Email: [removed] Phone Number: [removed] Sincerely, Sgt Dr xxx xxxx

Is this possible?

I can't understand current situation?

How can I handle this situation?