0

I'm really stuck and losing my mind over this issue. I would immensely appreciate any help.

I have a TransferWise borderless account (Community Federal Savings Bank account details). Their debit card is not available in my country. And the account does not support direct debit. So I can send money from Paypal to TransferWise but not the other way around. The only way to send money from TransferWise in my case is by a bank transfer (direct deposit).

How can I transfer my money from TransferWise to Paypal? I couldn't find any service that would allow me to buy (with bank transfer) some virtual prepaid card or some sort of exchange where I send some trustworthy company a direct deposit and they send me the cash to my Paypal. Do you know of any such service?

|improve this question
New contributor
RationalFragile is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

RationalFragile is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.