I'm really stuck and losing my mind over this issue. I would immensely appreciate any help.

I have a TransferWise borderless account (Community Federal Savings Bank account details). Their debit card is not available in my country. And the account does not support direct debit. So I can send money from Paypal to TransferWise but not the other way around. The only way to send money from TransferWise in my case is by a bank transfer (direct deposit).

How can I transfer my money from TransferWise to Paypal? I couldn't find any service that would allow me to buy (with bank transfer) some virtual prepaid card or some sort of exchange where I send some trustworthy company a direct deposit and they send me the cash to my Paypal. Do you know of any such service?