I am searching a reliable database for extracting historical quarterly earnings data (Actual and Estimates) FOR EUROPEAN companies going back at least from January 2014. I have access to WRDS database (Compustat, CRSP, IBES, etc.) but it seems they only provide data for American companies. I also have access to Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg terminal but they only provide annual data for some companies and they need to be extracted one by one which is very inconvenient when you need to extract data for hundreds of companies. I don't need data for AMERICAN COMPANIES so please avoid "out of topic answers".

Thank you in advance for who is going to help me with this problem!