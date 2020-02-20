Suppose the following example:

+$10,000 wages

-$15,000 nonpassive K1 losses

-$12,000 standard deduction

If the IRS forces me to use the K1 losses to offset wages first, before the standard deduction can come into play, then basically what happens is $10,000 of those K1 losses offsets the wages, the AGI is $0, the standard deduction isn't really needed because taxable income is $0. And then the remaining $5,000 losses qualify as a carryover.

However, for me, obviously what's much more beneficial is if I can choose to not use the K1 losses this year, somehow, since the standard deduction is enough alone to net out my wages and get me to taxable income $0, and then I can keep the entire $15,000 losses as a carryover.

Which situation is correct under IRS rules?