Is it a technical limitation?

Sort of. I'm guessing that your brokerage requires a routing number and account number for electronic transfers (in or out) and so does your credit card. Since neither your brokerage account nor your credit card account have routing/account numbers (these are typically just for bank checking/savings accounts) there's not a mechanism that can connect the two electronically.

Obviously the solution is to use a bank account as an intermediary - transfer the money from your brokerage to your bank account, and once it clears, use the bank account to make a payment on your credit card.

I would add that some brokerages (like mine) will let you set up additional accounts that can be used like bank accounts (with checks, routing numbers, etc.) So one shortcut might be to transfer from your investment account to a "bank" account within the same broker (which may be instantaneous) and then use that account to pay your credit card.