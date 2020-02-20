My question is how to write down miles Personal versus Business, in relation to this circumstance.
- I finish work at location A.(work related)
- I drive toward Location B.(work related)to do a job. Point A. to Point B. is on one road Hwy 12. North to South.
- On the way to Location B. following hwy 12 to the South I see my gas is low. The nearest Gas station is 2 miles away location C.
- I turn off Hwy 12 location D. and turn east onto Bob lane and follow it 2 miles to Location C. to get gas.
- After gassing up at Location C. I realize by looking at GPS I can take another road by the gas station named Chery Lane from Location C. to Location B. by going Southwest and get to my job.
- In order to get credit for my business miles however do I return to Hwy 12 location D. where Bob lane connects to hwy 12 and continue where I left off when I first was traveling from Point A. to Point B. to get those miles or can I count Point C. to Point B. as business miles?
I wanted to say point D. to C. is Personal miles.
But unsure how the rest works out if I have a side trip and how to get it all worked out. And if I wasn't getting gas what if I wanted to visit a friend 2 miles out on bob lane by Gas station before going to a job afterward?