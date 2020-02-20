My question is how to write down miles Personal versus Business, in relation to this circumstance.

I finish work at location A.(work related)

I drive toward Location B.(work related)to do a job. Point A. to Point B. is on one road Hwy 12. North to South.

On the way to Location B. following hwy 12 to the South I see my gas is low. The nearest Gas station is 2 miles away location C.

I turn off Hwy 12 location D. and turn east onto Bob lane and follow it 2 miles to Location C. to get gas.

After gassing up at Location C. I realize by looking at GPS I can take another road by the gas station named Chery Lane from Location C. to Location B. by going Southwest and get to my job.

In order to get credit for my business miles however do I return to Hwy 12 location D. where Bob lane connects to hwy 12 and continue where I left off when I first was traveling from Point A. to Point B. to get those miles or can I count Point C. to Point B. as business miles?

I wanted to say point D. to C. is Personal miles.

But unsure how the rest works out if I have a side trip and how to get it all worked out. And if I wasn't getting gas what if I wanted to visit a friend 2 miles out on bob lane by Gas station before going to a job afterward?