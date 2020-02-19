0

I'm starting to dabble with options and I bought the March 20 AAPL 330 call option for $5. AAPL is currently trading around $324 today. If I sell the call option today I will make a small profit on my option, but i'm curious what happens if I don't sell the option and it is in the money at the expiration date and I don't have enough money to actually exercise the option. Does it just expire worthless and I basically lost $500?

Is the idea to always plan to sell a call option if you don't plan to actually exercise it?

  • "Is the idea to always plan to sell a call option if you don't plan to actually exercise it?" yes - or let the broker do it for you. – D Stanley 1 hour ago
  • or let the broker do it for you What do you mean by that? – Catfish 1 hour ago
0

If your call is OTM at expiration, it will be worthless and it will expire.

If your call is ITM at expiration, it will have some intrinsic value.

If an option is one cent or more in-the-money (ITM) at expiration, the Option Clearing Corp (OCC) will automatically exercise options whether they are long or short. This is called Exercise by Exception. For equity options, you will end up with a long or short position in the underlying (index options are cash settled). If you are long the option, you can designate to the OCC via your broker that it is not auto exercised at expiration. This would make sense if the option is ITM by pennies and your commission and/or fees to close the position exceeds the ITM amount.

If your call is exercised at expiration and you don't have enough money to covered assignment, you have incurred a freeriding violation and your account will be restricted. Some brokers will automatically close such options just before the close on the day of expiration.

It is always better to sell a long option if it has remaining time premium. The exception to this would be if an ITM option trades below its intrinsic value (and you have the funds available to handle the exercise). Read my answer here.

0

When you buy a call option, you need no money to exercise it at maturity. If it is in the money, you will gain S_T-Strike where S_T is the price at maturity. If it is out the money, the option is worthless and there is no need to exercise it.

But, if you are selling a call option, you should be sure to have S_T-Strike at maturity to pay the payoff to your counterparty if the option is in the money.

  • This doesn't seem right. If i only pay $500 to buy 1 call of AAPL 330, there's no way that I don't need any more money to actually buy those 100 shares of AAPL, which would cost $33K at a strike price of 330. – Catfish 10 mins ago

