I have price of all 7 major currencies.

EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD

Now what is the formula to find other minor currency prices by using major currency prices?

I found on internet these formulas

EURUSD TO USDEUR

Formula: 1/EURUSD = USD/EUR

EURUSD,EURJPY TO USDJPY

Formula: EURUSD/EURJPY = USDJPY

But how to find ZAR/USD price by using 7 major currency?