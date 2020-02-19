Employee at one of our locations wants to move to a different state for 2 years and has rented a home which includes a home office, which he will work remotely from. Employer has agreed to pay the rent on this rental and call it an office expense. Are there any tax loopholes that would make this legal? Or any way of splitting it up where they could call half of it compensation and the other half would just be a company expense or reimbursement? Either way, the company will be paying the rent directly to the landlord.