I live and work in the USA. Between 2017 and 2018, I sent my mother who resides abroad roughly 55,000$ for paying my college fees. She sent me around 40,000$ between 2015 to 2016 for my college fees in the US. She is a resident & citizen of India. I filed my tax returns myself last year and I just came to know recently that I was supposed to file a Form 709 to declare the "gift" I gave my mom. I have the following two questions:

How do I amend my 2019 return to declare the "gift" I gave my mom. Do I need to pay any taxes on the amount? I've read somewhere that up to 5 million dollars of gift-giving in my lifetime, I wouldn't need to pay any taxes. Will I be in any trouble for not filing the form 709. It was foolish on my part to file my taxes myself. This year, I will probably go to a CPA.

I am a non-resident for US tax purposes.