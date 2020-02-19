0

So quite simple, as the title states: as a UK national, can I buy shares in a US based company?

A little more than this however, is do I have to sign up to a US brokerage firm, or can I do this from a UK based brokerage firm?

  • "as a UK national, can I invest in a US based company?" UK nationals own a lot of US property and companies. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • Wow sorry yeah that is very non-specific. I meant a share of a company, e.g. Tesla. I will edit – Sandstar 1 hour ago
  • If you can own a whole company, you can own a fraction (aka "share") of a company. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
Generally, you can buy shares from every company which trades at any of the exchanges your broker works with.

E. g., if Tesla is traded in Paris, Frankfurt, but not in London, you cannot buy it if your broker only works with the London Exchange.

So whether it is possible or not depends on the company whose shares you are interested in and the exchanges your broker works with.

As you are based in the UK, I suppose your broker works at the LSE. There you can buy Tesla shares: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/prices-and-markets/stocks/summary/company-summary/US88160R1014GBUSDGES1.html?lang=en

