Which websites do you look to get full details about bonds?

In my research, I have only found websites which list current yield and the current value of a bond. They don't list key information like face value when bonds are paid (semi-annually, annually), maturity date and other basic stuff.

For example: https://www.bloomberg.com/markets/rates-bonds/government-bonds/uk

Bloomberg is credited as one of the best sites for bonds but there is no place to see what is a face value of a bond, maturity date, when coupons are paid and so on.

It's really useless, isn't it?

    Unfortunately there are no free comprehensive resources to my knowledge. Some of the larger data providers (Bloomberg, Reuters, etc.) will have fee-based solutions but they are quite expensive in my experience. – D Stanley 1 hour ago

