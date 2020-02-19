Which websites do you look to get full details about bonds?

In my research, I have only found websites which list current yield and the current value of a bond. They don't list key information like face value when bonds are paid (semi-annually, annually), maturity date and other basic stuff.

For example: https://www.bloomberg.com/markets/rates-bonds/government-bonds/uk

Bloomberg is credited as one of the best sites for bonds but there is no place to see what is a face value of a bond, maturity date, when coupons are paid and so on.

It's really useless, isn't it?