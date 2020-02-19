Which websites do you look to get full details about bonds?

As far as I am researching, I only found websites which list current yield and the current value of a bond, but they don't list key information like Face value when bonds are paid (semi-annually, annually), maturity date and other basic stuff.

for an example: https://www.bloomberg.com/markets/rates-bonds/government-bonds/uk

bloomberg is credited as one of the best sites for bonds. But there is no place to see what is a face value of a bond, maturity date, when coupons are payed an so on.

It's really useless, isn't it?