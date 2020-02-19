Reading about TSM for counting diluted shares outstanding and confused about how things are being worded.

I think I understand the procedure of how to do the calculations to get to the TSM diluted shares, but the method seems to assume that the company in question is the only entity that can create options contracts and so would be the only one to collect the proceeds of all options exercised in order to buy back shares.

Is this not wrong? Or is this a hypothetical way to think about the method and there is actually some other underlying logic for why TSM still makes sense even though the company is not the only one creating options contract? If so, could someone explain that reasoning in another way?