Due to my income in 2019, I exceeded the Roth IRA contribution limits. Now I am trying to figure out how much to withdraw and how to report it. I have an account with Vanguard. So I have the following questions:

  1. How much to withdraw?

I contributed (excess) $1000 on 04/18/2019.

Balance at the end of 04/17/19: $4,468.32
Balance at the end of 04/18/19: $5,470.49
Balance today(02/18/20): $6,445.79

How do I compute the total amount to withdraw?(I followed the example at https://www.irs.gov/publications/p590a#en_US_2019_publink1000230704)?

1000 X [(6445.79 - 5468.32) / 5468.32] = 178.751426

Total to Withdraw: 1000 + 178.75 = $1178.75

Is this right ?

  1. Since I am less than the Roth IRA withdrawal age, I expect there to be penalty for early withdrawal plus the taxes on the earnings. How do I calculate these taxes ? Do I calculate these ? Does Vanguard do it for me?

  2. When do I report this excess contribution removal ? In the 2019 taxes or in the 2020 taxes.

