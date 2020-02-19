Due to my income in 2019, I exceeded the Roth IRA contribution limits. Now I am trying to figure out how much to withdraw and how to report it. I have an account with Vanguard. So I have the following questions:
- How much to withdraw?
I contributed (excess) $1000 on 04/18/2019.
Balance at the end of 04/17/19: $4,468.32
Balance at the end of 04/18/19: $5,470.49
Balance today(02/18/20): $6,445.79
How do I compute the total amount to withdraw?(I followed the example at https://www.irs.gov/publications/p590a#en_US_2019_publink1000230704)?
1000 X [(6445.79 - 5468.32) / 5468.32] = 178.751426
Total to Withdraw: 1000 + 178.75 = $1178.75
Is this right ?
Since I am less than the Roth IRA withdrawal age, I expect there to be penalty for early withdrawal plus the taxes on the earnings. How do I calculate these taxes ? Do I calculate these ? Does Vanguard do it for me?
When do I report this excess contribution removal ? In the 2019 taxes or in the 2020 taxes.