SPCE daily chart

SPCE has been very interesting since the start of January. We can very well see a sign of exhaustion by the fact that the price has closed at the bottom of the opening and by the very long doji.

I have been using Trade-Ideas for about 1 year. I'm looking to study this pattern, i.e. '' parabolic short '' or '' overextended chart ''. Could someone create an "Alert Window" with TI in connection with this pattern and share the cloud link with me? I'm having a little trouble creating the '' Alert Window ''. I would like to go into the history and study the pattern a little more closely.

Can I make such scan with another software so that I can study stocks historically intraday and daily chart?