Some says to you... ”Ok cool 👍🏽...I’m a Bitcoin Investor lincense by SFOX .. I make my money off crypto investment and ForexTrading.. I Work online in the Social market. all I do is move commission profit From my wallet into your account by adding your personal online account while logged from outside the account after the deposit has been verified & posted for withdrawal you keep 30%each day and send back 70%(invest back 30% and keep 40% for myself)We can do this for the next 5-6 days as long as your are 100% trustworthy” is this legal and should I take a chance..?