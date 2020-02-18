My sister just applied for a credit card and got denied. Shes never had a loan, always paid her current credit card in full every month, and should have essentially perfect credit (though maybe not much of it). After denial, we ran a credit report and found she is an authorized user on one of our parents credit cards.

That card is in good standing with no missed payments, but in the past 10 months over $50k has been charged to that credit card and my sister only makes ~$33k in 10 months.

Will lenders see this and calculate her debt to income ratio (DTI) at 151% and thus deny her loans or other lines of credit? Would it be worth removing her as an authorized user (she has never even used the card) and attempting to dispute with the credit bureaus and remove it from her credit history?