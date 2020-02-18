A while back, I bought 2 grams of Valcambi Suisse Palladium bars. Now, that the Palladium prices are increasing, I am trying to sell my bars. The problem is that the exchange site that I bought it from does not buy anything worth less than $1000. I tried checking other places that do, but the payout is very small, almost absurd (15-20% less than spot price). I understand that spreads can be big, but I have never seen more than 6-7% (the spread from the exchange that I bought it from).

Therefore, I can't help to wonder where I can sell small amounts of Palladium for the highest return? Are small exchange sites really worth it or would local pawn shops and gold stores be better? I don't know the rules that well for StackExchange, but if anyone knows of a site or company that buys Pd bullion, does not have minimum purchase requirements, and offers fairly decent payouts, please let me know.

Just one more thing to add. Ebay only charges 10% on selling bullion. It would be more profitable to sell it to buyers spot price on that platform than on the 15-20% spread websites. So is that another option to consider, or am I just not looking hard enough and there exists exchange sites with fair spreads?