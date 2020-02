I am very confused on how options are created. Why are there different available contracts for different strike prices. I am just trying to piece the logic to the madness. Using March 2020 Calls, with different strike prices, sometimes I get 3 dates, sometimes 2, and sometime only 1:

Shouldn't it logically let you buy or sell using all 3 dates? Thanks.

Also, is there a rule to how far into the future the contracts can exist?