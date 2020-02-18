0

When I joined the startup I currently work for, I was offered a number of shares as part of my compensation. Unfortunately, I've been given no indication as to what they're actually worth with respect to the future valuation of the company, and the owners are keeping this information secret.

Is there any way to estimate the total outstanding shares to get a better feel for the potential future value of my shares? Is there any sort of typical range? Can I look at other indicators for clues?

Edit: This is a US company.

|improve this question
New contributor
user2647513 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Maybe obvious, but just knowing the outstanding shares would tell you nothing without knowing the value of the company, and the outstanding shares can change dramatically for startups as new shares are issued for new investors. – D Stanley 53 mins ago
  • Country of employer? Rules may differ based on where you are working and where the employer is located. – Morrison Chang 17 mins ago
1

and the owners are keeping this information secret.

As per most security laws - depending on country - this is not legal. Any offer of shares must be accompanied by all relevant information. I would insist on a full prospectus.

Without the information you are obliged to have, you have no basis for any valuation.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

user2647513 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.