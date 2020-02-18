When I joined the startup I currently work for, I was offered a number of shares as part of my compensation. Unfortunately, I've been given no indication as to what they're actually worth with respect to the future valuation of the company, and the owners are keeping this information secret.

Is there any way to estimate the total outstanding shares to get a better feel for the potential future value of my shares? Is there any sort of typical range? Can I look at other indicators for clues?

Edit: This is a US company.