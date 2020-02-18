I just finished my 2019 taxes using TurboTax, and I'm pretty confused about one detail. I am self-employed, and during the portion of the process where I listed my business expenses and deductions, TurboTax said that I was not allowed to take my insurance premiums as a deduction because I purchased them through the exchange marketplace. Later on, I filled in the information about my insurance plan, but it didn't produce any deduction. Last year, I thought that I got this deduction. Nothing has changed for me, but this year I'm not getting it.

My understanding is that since I am self-employed I get a tax credit/deduction/something based on the insurance premiums that I paid. Since it is impossible to purchase health insurance as a self-employed person anywhere other than the marketplace, this seems like a bait-and-switch. Why am I not allowed to take this deduction on my 2019 taxes?