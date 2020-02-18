I recently purchased 20 shares of
SPCE to add to my long position, and I noticed there were two other tickers dealing with the company Virgin Galactic Holdings. They are
SPCE/WS and
SPCE/U through Schwab, and on Robinhood they are
SPCE+ and
SPCE= respectively.
This leads me to the following set of questions:
- What is the difference between the three available tickers?
- What in particular is the
SPCE/Uticker for, and why is it worth more than the primary ticker
SPCE?
- Is there a mathematical relationship between the prices of
SPCE,
SPCE/WS, and
SPCE/U?
- By mathematical, I mean given specific data about one ticker, can you calculate another's price?