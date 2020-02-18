1

My girlfriends dad died last year and left her a sum of money through a company called fidelity. She received a lump sum but some of the money was withheld pending her father's tax return. She was told it would be paid to her after the new year once her late fathers tax return was done, however she has now been asked by th IRS to do a tax return. She has never earned money from america and we cant find anyone to get advice of what to do. Please help!

  • Where is your girlfriend located? – Nosjack 1 hour ago
  • Need to clarify whether the tax return the IRS is asking for is for your girlfriend, or for her deceased father. – jamesqf 4 mins ago
First question is who is the executor of the estate? Typically it falls upon that person to do things like file the final tax return. If it is your girlfriend, then she should do so.

What I would do is contact a person in the state where her father lived to do the tax returns. Most of the work can be done online. A couple of products to look at are TurboTax and H&R Block. Unless there were a lot of complexities, it is mostly answering a few questions, with the appropriate tax forms in front of you, and doing some data entry. Many Americans are capable of doing their tax returns on their mobile phones. The cost is pretty low to use most services.

Fidelity may not be the only place where you may need to gather information from which will complicate the matter.

The key question is, is your girl friend the executor? If not who is?

  • Re "products", many people can use the IRS's on-line Free File system instead of paying money for 3rd party products. – jamesqf 6 mins ago

