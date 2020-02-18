First question is who is the executor of the estate? Typically it falls upon that person to do things like file the final tax return. If it is your girlfriend, then she should do so.

What I would do is contact a person in the state where her father lived to do the tax returns. Most of the work can be done online. A couple of products to look at are TurboTax and H&R Block. Unless there were a lot of complexities, it is mostly answering a few questions, with the appropriate tax forms in front of you, and doing some data entry. Many Americans are capable of doing their tax returns on their mobile phones. The cost is pretty low to use most services.

Fidelity may not be the only place where you may need to gather information from which will complicate the matter.

The key question is, is your girl friend the executor? If not who is?