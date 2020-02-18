There has been a lot of discussion about selling a call option. I read a good number of explanations but I didn't get clarity on this.

Let's say a stock is trading at $80 per share and I sell a Feb 28th call with a strike price of $84 for a premium of $150.

If the stock price goes to $90, I have the obligation to sell it at $84. What if the stock price goes to $75? Do I have the obligation to sell it at $75 or does it get auto sold at $84 even though the stock price is at $75?

I understand that in both cases, I get to keep the premium received.