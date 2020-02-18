Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed yesterday.

I would d like to send a small amount (about USD 100) to a person living in Turkey for some freelance work. I found some sites like sites like XendPay, FxKart that allows you to transfer money abroad from India. But these sites allows you to transfer money only to your family member or a close relative under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). PayPal is no longer working in Turkey.

Is there any other way to send money abroad from India when the recipient is not our close relative? Do Indian banks allow such transactions?