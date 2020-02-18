Here is the situation: You own a property with a net-equity (after all fee's involved in selling) of $200k.

You wish to use that money to build a investment property on land which you intend to purchase for about $150k. Now, you can sell the property and go through the 1031 reverse process. What is a reverse 1031?: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/reverse-1031-exchange-real-estate

The reason for a reverse is because it gives a more flexible time-line needed for the construction process. The prices we've received just for the paperwork end up around $10k-$15k or more. This also involves additional risk in working with the EAT (Exchange Accommodation Titleholder) and the bank/financial lending entity who may not be 100% comfortable or understand the process fully until they have an objection to it (common issue) which may not be till a critical moment after the process has begun.

So, here is the question: Instead of doing a reverse 1031, is it plausible to re-leverage (refinance) the exchange property, taking that money (tax free assuming?) and using it to purchase the land? Let's say, you refinance at 80% LTV (loan to value), perform the construction and later sell the exchange property. The boot taxes on this seem smaller than the legal fees to avoid them. Furthermore, one could conceivably just use the net from the sale to buy another property and end up with 2 - if this is a goal - paying zero taxes.

To summarize: Does this work the way I am thinking or is the refinance considered a taxable event?