How should I be thinking about platform trading fees when considering my taxable gains on short-term capital gains?
For example:
Bought at: $75
Sold at: $100
Trading fee: $10
Is my taxable income $25 or $15?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
How should I be thinking about platform trading fees when considering my taxable gains on short-term capital gains?
For example:
Bought at: $75
Sold at: $100
Trading fee: $10
Is my taxable income $25 or $15?
Cost Basis = (# of shares x share price) + commission
Sale Proceeds = (# of shares x share price) - commission
(note that the # of shares is the same in both of the above)
Gain or Loss = Sale Proceeds - Cost Basis