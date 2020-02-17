I have various silver and gold bars and coins. After getting quotes for my collection from a local coin shop, I noticed that the bullion values are reasonable, but for rare coins, the quote is far lower than the actual value of the coins.

In the case of e.g. American Eagle 1oz Silver Proof coins, these are selling from the US MINT at $55/each, and I paid around $50 for these several years ago. The coins are perfect and untouched...

Where/how can one sell coins at (or closer to) the value that the US MINT offers?