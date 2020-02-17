0

I have various silver and gold bars and coins. After getting quotes for my collection from a local coin shop, I noticed that the bullion values are reasonable, but for rare coins, the quote is far lower than the actual value of the coins.

In the case of e.g. American Eagle 1oz Silver Proof coins, these are selling from the US MINT at $55/each, and I paid around $50 for these several years ago. The coins are perfect and untouched...

Where/how can one sell coins at (or closer to) the value that the US MINT offers?

    In what sense are the offers lower than the value of the coins? Something's value is almost by definition equal to what someone will offer you for it. It sounds like you may have paid substantially over the coins value. – Vality 24 mins ago
  • @Vality If that were true, then why would the US Mint waste their time and money advertising coins for the price I mentioned. – JacobIRR 23 mins ago
  • @JavoblRR mostly collectors who want them for sentimental or collection purposes, not speculators who want to speculate on the price of the underlying metal. They mostly purchase bullion which as you have noticed has a much more lively resale market. – Vality 20 mins ago
  • "but for rare coins, the quote is far lower than the actual value of the coins." This is why I always buy secondary market and off-brand stuff (like APMEX instead of PAMP Suisse). – RonJohn 14 mins ago
  • ahhh, that makes sense – JacobIRR 13 mins ago

