Several months ago, I got a credit card from Santander. I've tried many times to get their app Santander Sign set up and after about two months, it finally worked. But I still can't sign in because their online banking just isn't available (everything else on my connection works fine, including online banking of other banks). Unfortunately, I made the mistake of actually using the credit card because I thought I could log in after finally getting their non-working app set up.

Always, https://meine.santander.de and https://api.santander.de are either not available to begin with or stop being available when I logged in. I've never even seen the online banking interface in several months of trying every few days. The connection just times out or they only show a pretty much blank page with just a logo and a footer.

I've sent them a request about paying my debt off (via their contact form) because I can't log in over two weeks ago but they haven't responded. Right now I'm trying again to call them but they just won't pick up the phone. I can already tell that in half an hour I'll be bugged out sufficiently by their music and will hang up but they won't have picked up by then.

I just want to pay my debt off and never have anything to do with Santander. I don't want their credit card. How do I do this?

Location: Germany