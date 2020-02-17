0

Several months ago, I got a credit card from Santander. I've tried many times to get their app Santander Sign set up and after about two months, it finally worked. But I still can't sign in because their online banking just isn't available (everything else on my connection works fine, including online banking of other banks). Unfortunately, I made the mistake of actually using the credit card because I thought I could log in after finally getting their non-working app set up.

Always, https://meine.santander.de and https://api.santander.de are either not available to begin with or stop being available when I logged in. I've never even seen the online banking interface in several months of trying every few days. The connection just times out or they only show a pretty much blank page with just a logo and a footer.

I've sent them a request about paying my debt off (via their contact form) because I can't log in over two weeks ago but they haven't responded. Right now I'm trying again to call them but they just won't pick up the phone. I can already tell that in half an hour I'll be bugged out sufficiently by their music and will hang up but they won't have picked up by then.

I just want to pay my debt off and never have anything to do with Santander. I don't want their credit card. How do I do this?

Location: Germany

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.