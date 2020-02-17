Regarding equity options, nearer term expirations tend to have more liquidity and daily trading volume than further expirations as do options closer to the current price of the underlying.

FWIW, I don't think that there's anything to be achieved from ranking or analyzing a scatter plot of option trading by strike or expiration. Options are derivatives that for the most part follow the price of the underlying (secondary changes due to time decay, change in implied volatility, pending dividends, etc.). The goal is to get on the right side of that, meaning being directionally correct. In addition, option buying (or selling) does not reflect the intent of the trader so there's no way to know if an option buyer is bullish or bearish or neutral, based on the type of option bought (or sold).