The price of NSE:HDFCBANK was around Rs. 2K+ before it split on 19-Sep-2019. I am using AlphaVantage to get stock price for NSE:HDFCBANK. It does not show the stock price before stock split as Rs. 2K+. Below is the data I get from AlphaVantage.

Is there a way for me to calculate the share price before share split based on below data? If not, what is additional data I need?