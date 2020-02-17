I joined a new company recently and made a mistake while filling out Form W-4 electronically. I chose 'Married Filing Jointly' from the 'Marital Status' dropdown when I should have selected 'Single/Married Filing Separate'. This mistake affected the withholding for the first pay period. After realizing the mistake, I immediately corrected it. It should not affect future pay. However, I'm not sure if I need to take additional steps, especially with respect to the IRS, to deal with my mistake.

I reported this issue to my company's HR/Payroll services, but it was forwarded to offshore personnel and did not receive a definite answer. I was told to update a field for additional paycheck withholding (the field description is "Additional amount, if any, you want withheld from each paycheck"). I was not told what value to enter into this field however.

I would appreciate any advice. Thank you.