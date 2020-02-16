I sent half a Canadian $50.00 bill to my future granddaughter on completing half her studies to become a Dr. I told her she would get the other half on completion. The letter containing the mailed half never arrived. It was not out of Province. It was contained inside a congratulations card with a return address label attached. I still have the other half. Complete numbers were on both sides of the bill and it was cut with scissors on the diagonal. Is there a chance we can get her $50.00 back?
-
I'm voting to close this question as off-topic because the functioning of the Canadian Postal Service doesn't have anything to do with Personal Finance & Money. – RonJohn 19 mins ago
The accepted answer on this question suggests that in Canada you can cash in your half of the bill for half the value. If you didn’t use any form of insured / tracked delivery then it is not possible to claim back the half that has got lost.