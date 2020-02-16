Fairly simply question here - I had a (HealthEquity) Health Savings Account last year and, due to changing jobs, switched to a traditional plan just before the end of the year. Most of it was fairly simple; pay the bills that come in from the doctor through the online portal, keep the account funded, etc. That said, I'm also on a few prescriptions, and due to HealthEquity not providing a card, I paid for all of those at the pharmacy on my personal credit card and requested reimbursement to my bank account from HealthEquity.

My question is this: now that it's tax time, how the hell do I prove to the IRS that those HSA disbursements to my bank account were qualified medical expenses? Do I even have to? I've looked over the 1099-SA, and the 8889, and both seem to just take you at your word that the money you say you used for medical expenses was, in fact, used for medical expenses, without any proof required.

Other answers seem to imply that the IRS basically doesn't check unless you're moving big chunks of change and get audited. I suppose the credit card itself has the pharmacy name and amount on it, so I do technically have a paper trail for an audit - I'm just trying to make sure there isn't a "justification for cash disbursements" field I'm missing on IRS form XXXXX that will get me audited.