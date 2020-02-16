0

Is there such a thing as "non-outstanding shares"? I ask because I'm trying to understand the relationship between market capitalization, outstanding shares, stock buybacks and ownership in a company.

So for example, I've been lead to believe that if a publically traded company ZZZ Inc. has 100M outstanding shares valued at $1 per share, then the company has a marketing capitalization of $1B. If I had $1B in cash and bought all 100M shares, does that mean I own 100% of ZZZ Inc. and can tell management what to do, start firing people, etc...? Or is there a concept of non-outstanding shares, where by maybe ZZZ Inc. still has a total of 200M shares, half of which are outstanding and another half that is non-outstanding. No one is allowed to buy the non-outstanding shares. And hence, my payment of $1B only gives me control of 50% of the company. Does the concept of non-outstanding shares exist or work in some way that prevent me from owning 100% of the company?

And depending on how the above question is answered, it made me wonder exactly what happens in a stock buyback situation. Let's say 100M shares are outstanding, traded in the open market, and reflect ALL shares of the company. When a company buys back 50M shares, do they convert them to "non-outstanding shares" to prevent anyone from ever buying it again? Hence, no one will ever be able to buy 100% of the company in the open market?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.