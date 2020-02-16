0

I am french citizen, but living and working in Germany. I pay taxes in Germany. I have with a French bank a "livret development durable" ("sustainable development bank account") on which interests are not taxable, as far a french taxes are concerned (in french: https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F2368)

How does this work for me ? Does this mean I do not have to pay taxes on these interests at all, or do I have to pay related taxes to Germany ?

This is a specific example to make the conversation concrete, but the same could be asked in relation, for example, to french life insurance (which also have various tax related benefits, as far as french law is concerned)

