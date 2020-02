I contributed $6,000 to my IRA last year but turns out I made too much money to be able to deduct IRA contributions.

I've read that I can reverse an IRA contribution if I withdraw the money before April 15th. Is this true? I can't find any IRS publications to support this.

I spoke to my bank and they said if I withdraw the money from my IRA at this point they would report it as an early withdrawal.