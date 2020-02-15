From the benefits package of a prospective employer:
CompanyX contribution: 10% of salary deferral subject to first 0.6% of compensation as elective contribution
What does this mean?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
From the benefits package of a prospective employer:
CompanyX contribution: 10% of salary deferral subject to first 0.6% of compensation as elective contribution
What does this mean?