I opened up an Intuit Mint account 10 years ago when I was in college. At the time I had one bank account (checking) and one credit card. I've since canceled that card and rarely use that checking account.

I stopped using Mint after a year or two and mostly forgot I had the account. I checked on it maybe a year or two ago because I had been worried about how Mint was using my information. I noticed that they only had the one account I rarely used and didn't have any of my recent spending or new accounts so I didn't bother shutting down the account.

I recently got a full TransUnion credit report (which the website claimed would be free as I'm entitled to one yearly and they still tried to charge me a yearly membership fee which I had to dispute... argh!). After getting that report I got an email from Mint. They had my recent direct deposit amount into a new checking account!

Mint now has all of my new accounts minus my 401k and HSA including money market accounts, checking accounts, and credit cards!!! It has my full transaction history actively being logged updated!!

How did this happen! Is there fine print in a credit report to sell your information over to other vendors? I'm even more furious with TransUnion and shocked at Mint's ability to quietly spy on transactions!