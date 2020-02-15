I have lived for three years in Canada, and made three contributions to the CPP. I now live in Switzerland and do not plan to return to Canada ever.

Is there any way to transfer these contributions into the Swiss system? The post Withdraw money from Canada Pension Plan (CPP) or Govt Pension by an Indian Citizen mentions the possibility of a transfer through a social security agreement between the countries, but other information, I found elsewhere, made it sound that these contributions cannot be transferred.

I am aware, that once I reach the age of retirement I will be able receive pension from CPP. My Statement of Contributions gives an estimate, but I believe under the assumption that I continue to make contributions. How can I estimate the monthly pension payouts under the assumption that I do not make additional contributions?

Does the Canadian pension system have the property that paying for 3 years give you roughly 1/10 of the pension you would get when paying in the same amount for 30 years?