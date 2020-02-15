Inflation is clearly a factor(tho not possible to model mathematically) when it comes to the market price of a bond. I can think of two ways in which it enters, let me know weather these two are true or not i.e this is my main question,
Via the loss in value of nominal amount
Long term rates are the expected average of short term rates and the shortest i.e the funds rate is set to control inflation, the inflation expectations should be pretty much the same as short term rate expectations due to this, if this is how one should think about it. In conclusion, short term rate expectations and inflation expectations are pretty much the same thing and these in turn determine the longer term government bond rate.
Any comments on other factors of the bond price and the logic behind their impact would be great to have