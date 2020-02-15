If one cancels their insurance policy early during their prepaid coverage period are insurers supposed to credit/reimburse the prorated amount actually utilized of their coverage?

I'm looking to change insurers to find a better rate but for the time it's more convenient to stick with my current insurer for a policy renewal that's right around the corner. In other words I don't have the luxury of time to research policies and need to be covered during that research period. I'm hoping I can renew the policy, and then jump ship early on to a more competitive insurer. Are there any gotchas to doing so, fees to be paid, or any other surprises one might expect that would result in a lesser than prorated amount? Is this true for most forms of insurance?